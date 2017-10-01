Murad: extra-ordinary security steps taken due to Dr Mufaddal's presence in city

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that extra-ordinary security measures have been taken due to the presence of Bohra community leader Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifud-din in the city.

He stated this while speaking to the media regarding the security steps taken for the safety of processions on the eve of Youm-e-Ashur.

Giving details of the visit of Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifud-din, the chief minister said that around 27,000 foreign nationals were visiting the city due to the presence of the Bohri community leader.

Murad apologises for the inconvenience caused to the public due to the security arrangements and alternate traffic route plans.

We have taken these security measures due to the persisting threats, he said.