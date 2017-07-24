Murad forms body to firm up recommendations for making RO plants efficient

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the installation of RO plants in the water-starved areas, particularly Thar where water table is so deep with highest rate of TDS, was a revolutionary step to provide drinking water but “our efforts are being criticised that the plants are not working to their capacity has shed water on our efforts.”

This he said while presiding over a meeting here at the CM House to review the progress of installation of Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plants and converting them on solar-based energy.

He said that he has reports that some of the plants have failed to work and some others have capacity issues.

“All these issues must be addressed through technical and scientific approach,” he said.

Secretary Special Initiative Department Aijaz Ali Khan giving presentation said that in the phase-I, 500 plants were installed between 2012 to 2015 for Rs2.44 billion.

Out of 500 plants, 393 are operational and providing water to 1.63 million people. He added that so far 68 RO plants have been converted on solar energy while work on others is in progress.

He said that in phase-II 750 RO plants are being installed for Rs4 billion. Out of 531 RO plants have been installed of them 379 have been made functional.

He added that the solarisation of 135 plants is in progress. He went on to say that 17 more RO plants would be made functional if their bores are made deep.

The meeting was told that in the third phase of installation of 750 RO plants started in 2014 for Rs5.49 billion and are scheduled to complete in 2018. So far 525 RO plants have been installed, of them 430 are functional. The solarisation work of 27 ROI plants was in progress.It was pointed out that in phase-I & II some 1050 RO plants are being turned on solar energy and so far work on 600 units have been completed. The solarisation of Manora RO (Desalination) Plant launched for Rs427 million is in progress.

The meeting was informed that in Phase-III 750 Plants being installed at Tharparkare have 145 units at Mithi, 136 at Islamkot, 131 at Chhachro, 129 at Dahli, 71 at Diplo and 95 at Nagarparkar. Out of 707 RO plants, 550 have been installed, of them 125 are functional at Mithi, 108 at Islamkot, 68 at Chhachro, 50 at Dahali, 42 at Diplo and 37 at Nangarparkar.

On this, the chief minister said that it means 277 RO plants are nonfunctional in Tharparkar on which he asked the secretary to submit him a report with reasons in detail.