Murad gives `a stich in time save nine? flood protection policy for repair of bunds

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his flood protection policy is something like `a stitch in time saves nine’ should be adopted by continuing the repair and maintenance work of the bunds, particularly the vulnerable points.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on flood situation here at the CM House on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Syed Jamal Shah, Special Secretary Junaid Memon, MD SIDA Mohammad Khan Nizamani, Chief Engineer Guddu Barrage Farooq Chanar, Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Bhai Khan Lakho, Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Right Bank Aijaz Shaikh, Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Abdul Qadir Palijo, Chief Engineer (dev) Irshad memon and Executive Engineer Shahbaz Akhtar.

He said that he had held a number meetings before the start of flood season and had issued necessary directives for pre-abkalyani season arrangements and strengthening of vulnerable points.

Secretary Irrigation Syed Jamal Shah briefing the chief minister said that on August 9 (today) discharge position at Upstream Guddu Barrage is 456521 cusecs while the downstream is 453380 cusecs.

He said that there are 48 vulnerable points at different bunds of the River Indus.

Replying to a question of the chief minister, he said the vulnerability is determined on soil characteristics, old breaches sites, historical leaks and wave wash.

Syed Jamal Shah said that there are 27 vulnerable points on Sukkur Barrage which include nine on left bank and 18 on right bank of Larkana region.

In Guddu Barrage region, Sukkur there are six vulnerable points. He added that in the jurisdiction of Sindh Irrigation & Drainage Authority, there are seven vulnerable points, including three at Left bank Canal Area Water Board, Badin and four at Ghotki Feeder Canal Area water Board.

In Kotri Barrage Region, Hyderabad there are eight vulnerable points.

Special Secretary Irrigation Junaid Memon told the meeting that work on all the vulnerable points was in progress.

On this, the chief minister said that this is the time of flood fighting but “this work of strengthening of embankments as started earlier should continue upto off-flood season,’ he said.

Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Right Bank Region, Larkana Aijaz Shaikh said that to control on right side of the river, Sukkur-Larkana (SL) Bund and Larkana-Sehwan (L.S) Bund were constructed.

As river flows in meandering, hence the flow pattern in river is like English alphabet letter `S’ having series of curves. The curve on its concave side always remain in active erosion portion as well as present in water suspension. He added that the scouring and hitting action of the river water has damaged and wiped away the different portions of SL, LS bunds, resulting on formation of new frontline bunds and second line of defense bunds.

The meeting was told that pre-Abkalani measures have been taken from June 1 under which maintenance of bunds was made to make them motorable. Katcha landhis have also been constructed at every half mile of the bund where abkalyani material such as hurricane lamps, torches, empty gunny bags, bamboos etc have stoked at vulnerable points to face any emergent situation.

The chief minister directed the chief engineers to keep monitoring the stone pitching work being carried out at vulnerable points. “You have sufficient budget; therefore, work should be carried out smoothly,” he said.