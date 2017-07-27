Murad says completion of 503 ADP and six ADB road schemes to give new look to Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that with the completion of 503 road schemes launched under ADP 2017-18 and six schemes of 328 km taken up under Asian Development Bank assistance, Sindh would give a decent look with adequate road infrastructure.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here at the CM House to review the progress of road sector schemes launched by Works & Services department all over Sindh.

The meeting was attended by provincial minister Imdad Pitafi, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput, Secretary Works Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Muqeem Anasri Chief Engineer Highways Sukkur and Prem Chand PD SPRIP Hyderabad and others.

Minister of Works Imdad Pitafi told the meeting that the Works & Services Department has launched 496 schemes worth Rs26 billion, which include 488 of road and eight of building sectors.

The government has released Rs8.3 billion.

He added that by the end of June 2018, 146 schemes would be completed. He went on saying that under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) assistance six schemes of 328 kilometers are going on for Rs22.7 million.

Secretary Works Aijaz Memon giving progress of ADB schemes said that Thul –Kandhkot Road, a 44-km scheme launched in December 2016 at the cost of Rs2.065 billion has achieved 15 percent progress. The 36-km Sheranpur to Ratodero schemes launched for Rs1.45 billion has 13 percent progress. 64-km Khyber to Sanghar via Tando Adam road of Rs2.8 billion has 5 percent progress. 63-km Sanghar to Mirpurkhas via Sindhri Road has 6 percent progress. On this, the chief minister expressed his displeasure and directed DC Mirpurkhas on telephone to personally visit the under-construction road and report him whether the work was going on or it has been halted. “I would not tolerate this kind of lethargy- I have reports that work has been stopped on the scheme for the reasons best known to the concerned engineer,” he said.

The secretary also told the meeting that 67 km-Tando Mohammad Khan to Badin road launched for Rs3.39 billion has 5.32 percent progress and the 54-km Digri to Naukot road of Rs3.35 billion has 5.7 percent.

The chief minister directed the secretary to activate his engineers to complete the work with best quality in time.

The chief minister was told that in Maintenance and Repair (M&R) a substantial amount of Rs4.8 billion has been allocated for repair of roads and buildings. In the M&R Badin has been given Rs229.54 million for provincial roads and Rs98.3 million for district roads. Dadu has Rs234.42 million for provincial and Rs98.37 million for district roads, Jamshoro has Rs243.4 million for provincial and Rs25.94 for districts roads, Hyderabad has Rs341.677 million for provincial and Rs146.433 million for district roads. Karachi has been given Rs126.88 million for provincial and Rs54.378 million for district roads. Tando Mohammad Khan Rs54.48 million for provincial and Rs23.35 million for district and Tando Allahyar has the same allocation as has been given to Tando Mohammad Khan. Matiari has the allocation of Rs54.48 million for provincial and Rs23.35 million for district, Thatta has Rs247.7 million for pronvila and Rs53 million for district while Sujawal has Rs53 million for district raods because the Thatta and Sujawal have the same provincial roads. Khairpur has been given Rs217.8 million for provincial and Rs93.36 million for district, Naushehroferoze has Rs121.8 million for provincial and Rs52.23 million district, Kambar has Rs100 million or provincial and Rs50 million for district roiads. Mirpurkhas has been given Rs280 million for provincial and Rs120 million for district, Umerkot has Rs90.8 million for provincial and Rs38.9 million for district ADP. Tharparkar has the allocation of Rs92 million for provinncial and Rs39.4 million for district roads, Benazirabad has Rs142.3 million for provincial and Rs61.003 million for district, Sanghar has RS227.36 million for provincial and Rs97.44 million for district, Shikarpur has Rs91.96 million for provincial and Rs39.414 million for district, Jacoabad RS158 million for provincial and Rs67.7 million for district, Kashmore has Rs60.5 million provincial and Rs25.9 million for district, Sukkur Rs114.5 million for provincial and Rs49.07 million for district and Ghotki has the allocation of Rs109.9 million and Rs47.1 million for district roads.

The chief minister directed the Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to send his DG to inspect the construction of the roads being proposed for repair and report me. “I want proper maintenance of roads and would personally visit them,” he said and added he has reports that the maintenance work is not done properly.