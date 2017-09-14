Murad says escape of two UTPs from Central Jail is criminal negligence of officials

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the escape of two under-trial prisoners from Central Jail Karachi is the result of a criminal negligence of jail officials, that was why he had arrested 15 concerned officials but three of them have been bailed out.

This he said while talking to media just after performing the concluding ceremony of three-day Urs of Syedna Abdullah Shah Ghazi on Thursday.

The chief minister said that the law enforcement agencies arrest terrorists after a long and hectic efforts and sometimes they lay their lives for the purpose. “The escape of such terrorists from the custody [jail] is a serious criminal matter,” he said.

He said that he had no report whether they [escaped prisoners] have escaped to Afghanistan but “we are in close coordination with other provinces and all the agencies working in close coordination to arrest them. “Inshallah they would be arrested shortly,” he hoped.

The chief minister said that he had taken it [the issue of escaped prisoners] so seriously that the services of some senior officers have been placed under suspension while 15 others were arrested for their criminal negligence. “But, sorry to say out of 15 arrested jail officials, three have got bail from the court,” he deplored and went on saying that the government has not only filed an appeal against their bail order but the IO of the case has been suspended.

The investigation has been assigned to a SP for further investigation. “Normally, the investigation is not made by a senior officer of SP level but keeping in view the seriousness of the case, it has been assigned to the SP,” he said.

It may be noted that the IO has submitted an affidavit against the statement associated with him which has been reproduced/quoted by the court in the bail order of three hail officials.

Murad said that a designated prosecutor has been appointed to prosecute the officers arrested in the case.

Talking about NAB law, the chief minister said that [President] Asif Ali Zardari is thinking about strengthening of federation, therefore “he has directed me to revisit the federal NAB law, particularly the Sindh Section which provincial assembly has repealed,” he said and added “we are reconsidering it and would take decision in consultation with party leadership.

Replying to a question about IG police, he said that the matter was in the court and the court has recently announced its verdict.

“We have respect for the court but we have reservations on some of the parts of the verdict, therefore the provincial government is going to challenge them,” he said.

Replying yet to another question, the chief minister said that had the Green Line project been in other province it would have been completed much earlier, but the projects of the federal government in Sindh hardly see the day light in time.

Earlier, the chief minister laid ‘chadar’ on the mazar of Syedna Abdullah Shah Ghazi and offered ‘fateh’ to conclude three day ups.