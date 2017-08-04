Murad vows to increase police shuda compensation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the home department to examine the (police) shuhda compensation being given in other provinces, so that it could be rationalised in the province accordingly.

This he said in a message issued on the occasion of Police Shuda Day – being observed on Friday (Aug 4) in the province.

The chief minister said that he had reports that the compensation given to the families of the policemen who lay their lives in the line of their duty is higher in the Punjab.

“I have directed home department to examine the ‘Shuhda’ compensation being given in other provinces, if it is higher in Punjab or in other provinces we would make it par with them,” he announced.

It may be noted that Sindh government gives Rs5 million compensation for a policeman who lay his life in the line of duty.

In Punjab, the compensation for a Shaheed policeman is Rs5 million and it keeps on the increase with the rank/pay scale of a Shaheed policeman.

The chief minister appreciated the police department for observing `Shuda Day’. “This is a good gesture and must be observed every year,” he said.

Paying rich tribute to Shuda of policemen and Rangers personnel, the chief minister said “they restored peace in Sindh, particularly in Karachi by sacrificing their lives”. He said that his government would be looking after their [shuda] families properly.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government has given 300 acres of land for Shuda’s families in Orangi.

He directed police department to prepare a development scheme for the Shuhda at Korangi. “The government would develop it on priority basis,” he said.