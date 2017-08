KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party–Parliamentarian (PPPP) has awarded ticket for the Senate by-election from Sindh to Barrister Murtaza Wahab on the seat fallen vacant after Senator Saeed Ghani’s resignation upon winning a Sindh Assembly by-election from Karachi.

Meanwhile, Syed Najmi Alam will be the covering candidate in this by-election of the Party.

The by-election is scheduled on August 17.