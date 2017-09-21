Musharraf says Zardari behind BB, Murtaza Bhutto assassinations

ISLAMABAD: Former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Thursday blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari for the murder of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

In a video message, the former president of Pakistan who ousted Nawaz Sharif out of power in 1999 military coupe said Zardari is also to blame for the murder of Benazir’s younger brother Murtaza Bhutto.

He said Zardari has the most to gain from Benazir Bhutto’s murder.

Benazir was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack at a PPP rally in Rawalpindi in 2007.

Anti-terrorism court on on August 31 declared Musharraf a fugitive in the murder case of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and acquitted five people in the killing.