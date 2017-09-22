Musharraf's allegation against Zardari seems true, says Gulalai

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s ousted leader Ayesha Gulalai has stated that former president Pervez Musharraf’s allegation against former President Asif Ali Zardari over Benzair Bhutto’s assassination seems true.

She demanded that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s murder case should be opened again and Musharraf’s statement should be recorded.

Gulalai said that Musharraf was innocent and being trapped, adding that the nation should realize who got benefited from Benazir’s murder.

Expressing sympathy with Benazir’s children she said she was as grieved from the tragic incident as her children. She also maintained that she would support whoever is oppressed in the matter.

Gulalai also stated that Imran Khan has diverted himself from his vision and he is absconding from courts and the Election Commission.