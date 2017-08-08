My father showing patience walked a long way: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that his father while exercising patience walked so long that surpsised the ways.

صبر کی انگلی پکڑ کر نواز شریف اتنا چلا کہ راستے حیران رہ گئے ….. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 8, 2017

In messages posted to Twitter, Maryam prayed that may Allah protect his father from all evil.

I wanted to accompany him so requested. He refused. His word is the last for me, she said on the social networking site.

Earlier, a PML-N consultative meeting had decided that Nawaz Sharif would travel to Lahore via GT Road leading a rally on Wednesday.

The former prime minister is expected to make several pit-stops along the way where he will address supporters and party workers.