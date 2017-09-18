NA-120 by-election: Yasmin alleges pre-poll rigging, woes to approach court

LAHORE: Alleging pre-poll rigging in NA-120 by-election, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday said that she would approach the courts against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the alleged registration of ‘29,000 bogus votes’ in the constituency of Lahore.

While talking to media, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that they had reservations against the election commission and will approach the court against the Election Commission of Pakistan over alleged registration of ‘bogus votes’.

She added that it had already been decided that “we win or lose, I will go against the ECP” to probe into 29,000 “bogus” votes belong to areas outside of the constituency.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed her gratitude to the military and the media for playing the role ensuring a peaceful election.

“I am thankful to the media and military for the role they played. The presence of the army ensured that voters were able to cast their votes peacefully and without any worries.”

While thanking to her supporters and voters Yasmin said that the margin of PML-N’s victory has been reduced. She alleged that PML-N activists used to barge inside polling stations during previous elections but that was not the case this time around.

“We want the elections to be held in a fair and transparent manner. Rigged elections only weaken democracy,” she remarked.

According to Rashid, the PTI would announce its next course of action during a news conference would be held soon.