NA-120 by-poll: Imran applauds PTI candidate's courage and determination

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday took to twitter to eulogize Yasmin Rashid, his party’s candidate for by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-120, after unofficial results showed she has lost the by-poll to Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Applaud courage & determination with which Dr Yasmin Rashid fought NA120 election against federal-provincial and Local Government -backed PMLN with their massive funds,” he wrote.

Applaud courage & determination with which Dr Yasmin Rashid fought NA120 elec against fed-prov-LG govt-backed PMLN with their massive funds — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 17, 2017

Khan thanked all PTI workers, especiall women who worked tirelessly in the election campaign.

Want to thank all our PTI workers, esp our women, who worked tirelessly in the election campaign. https://t.co/bfMNZGtbtq — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 17, 2017

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz of PML-N on Sunday won the NA-120 by polls with 61,254 votes by defeating her opponent PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid who bagged 47,066 votes.

According to unofficial results, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz clinched victory with a clear margin of 14,188 votes. Yaqoob Sheikh of Milli Muslim League remained on third slot while Faisal Mir of PPPP got fourth position. Ziauddin Ansari of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) received only 143 votes, according to unofficial results.