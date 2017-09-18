NA-120 by-poll: Imran applauds PTI candidate's courage and determination

By
admin
-
0
14

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday took to twitter to eulogize Yasmin Rashid, his party’s candidate for by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-120, after unofficial results showed she has lost the by-poll to Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Applaud courage & determination with which Dr Yasmin Rashid fought NA120 election against federal-provincial and Local Government -backed PMLN with their massive funds,” he wrote.

 

Khan thanked all PTI workers, especiall women who worked tirelessly in the election campaign.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz of PML-N on Sunday won the NA-120 by polls with 61,254 votes by defeating her opponent PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid who bagged 47,066 votes.

According to unofficial results, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz clinched victory with a clear margin of 14,188 votes. Yaqoob Sheikh of Milli Muslim League remained on third slot while Faisal Mir of PPPP got fourth position. Ziauddin Ansari of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) received only 143 votes, according to unofficial results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here