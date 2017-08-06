NA speaker approves formation of committee to probe Gulalai?s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has approved the formation of a permanent NA ‘Code of Conduct’ committee to probe allegations levelled by MNA Ayesha Gulalai against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, sources said here on Sunday.

The sources said that the speaker asked PML-N’s chief whip Sheikh Aftab and Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah to nominate members for the committee.

The committee will include 20 members from the Parliament – 13 to be nominated by Aftab and seven by Khursheed Shah.

The hearing will be held in-camera and the committee will submit its report after a month.

The decision of forming the ‘Code of Conduct’ committee was taken last week after the National Assembly passed a resolution for this to probe Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations.

The resolution was supported by the PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-Pakistan) while the PTI members were not present in that session.