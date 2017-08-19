NA Speaker files reference against Justice Khosa of SC

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has filed a reference against Supreme Court Judge, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed five-member larger bench which disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case.

The reference has been filed in Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) under Article 209 of the constitution.

According to the reference, “Justice Khosa has called Ayaz Sadiq loyal to Nawaz Sharif which is against the facts.”

It further says the apex court judge remarked against Ayaz Sadiq by saying that not sending the matter to Elections Commission was failure of the NA Speaker.