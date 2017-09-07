NAB approves references against Sharif family members, Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved references to be filed against Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered the NAB to file references against Sharif family and Dar within six weeks and the deadline was going to end on Friday.

The meeting which took place at the NAB headquarters was presided over by NAB chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry.

According to Geo News, the references approved by the executive boards were prepared by NAB Lahore and NAB Rawalpindi.

The meeting reviewed the four references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Cap (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar.

The references would be filed in accountability courts in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The NAB headquarters is said to have sent the copies of approved references to NAB Lahore and NAB Rawalpindi.

NAB Lahore had sent references against Nawaz Sharif and his children over Avan Field Properties and against Ishaq Dar for possessing assets beyond means.

Similarly, the NAB Rawalpindi had prepared reference against Sharif Family over Azizia Steel Mills and 11 companies.