NAB chief appears before JIT

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamaruz Zaman Chaudhry reached the Federal Judicial Academy to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) here on Wednesday.

The JIT had earlier summoned the NAB chief, requesting to bring with him all documents related to the case.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz recorded her statement before the JIT on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, Maryam thanked party workers who had arrived outside the FJA to express solidarity with her.

“I answered every question asked by the JIT members during two-hour session”, she said.

“At the end, I also humbly asked them what are we are accused of?” the PM’s daughter said and added the members failed to answer my question.”