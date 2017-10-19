NAB court to resume hearing graft cases against Maryam, Safdar today

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad will resume hearing graft cases against Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and her spouse Capt (retd) Safdar here on Thursday.

Maryam Nawaz has arrived Islamabad from Lahore by a special plane to appear before the court on Thursday morning.

Police and FC has been deployed at and around the judicial complex to ensure security.

In the last hearing held on Oct 13, mayhem created by supporters and lawyers of PML-N forced the accountability court to adjourn proceedings in graft cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar.

The court is likely to indict Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Capt (retd) Safdar today.

The former prime minister will not appear before the court today as he is in London to attend his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz undergoing treatment for cancer there.