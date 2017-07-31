NAB decides to file four references against Nawaz, his family

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file four references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in the light of Supreme Court ruling given on July 28.

A NAB executive board meeting, presided over by its Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, has decided to file references against the Sharif family within six months, sources said on Monday. NAB’s DG Operations, Zahir Shah, and DG Rawalpindi Nasir Iqbal also attended the meeting.

NAB , Rawalpindi, would file the references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz and daughter Maryam Nawaz. The references would also include names of former MNA Capt Safdar and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

NAB would file references against the Sharif family on four counts, the sources added.