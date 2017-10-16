NAB initiates inquiry against LG Minister Jam Khan Shoro

KARACHI: The National Accountability Court (NAB) on Monday initiated a probe against Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro for allegedly occupying government land.

Earlier, former NAB chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry had ordered the DG NAB, Sindh, to launch inquiry against the PPP leader.

According to Geo News, the provincial minister is facing a charge of setting up a petrol pump on a land of water hydrant in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area.

The DG NAB, Sindh, has started an inquiry against the provincial minister. It has been decided to include officials of the land department in the investigation.

