NAB prevents Sharif family from selling, transferring property

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has stopped former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children from selling or transferring their property, Geo News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources in the anti-graft watchdog.

The sources told the TV channel that the Lahore office of the NAB wrote letters to Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, and daughter Maryam Nawaz..

Written under section 23 of the NAB Ordinance 99, the letters has informed the former prime minister that any violation of the order is punishable under sub-section A of the section 23 of the NAB Ordinance.

The NAB also warned the Sharif children that transfer or sale of the property is a punishable crime.

Approved by the Director General NAB Lahore, the letters have been sent to the Sharif family in connection with Awan Filed Reference that was filed by the anti-corruption watchdog in the light of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers.