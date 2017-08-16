NAB summons Nawaz, sons, Ishaq Dar

LAHORE: The country’s top anti-corruption watchdog has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz and his close aide Ishaq Dar on August 18 in the light of Supreme Court orders that sent Sharif packing last month, Geo News reported citing unnamed sources on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had asked The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) NAB to file references against Sharif, his sons, son in law Captain (rted) Safdar and Ishaq Dar in its ruling in Panama Papers case.

The sources told Geo News that the NAB has summoned Sharifs and Dar to its office in Lahore and also sought assistance from foreign countries to probe cases against the Sharif family.

Seeking a stay order against his disqualification, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday filed a review petition against the July 28 verdict of the Supreme Court in the PanamaLeaks case that disqualified him as an MNA for being dishonest by hiding salary from the Dubai-based company, Capital FZE.

The five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, after disqualifying Nawaz ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against him and members of his family.

Nawaz challenged the apex court’s judgment saying the final order of the court carried errors floating on the surface of record, besides being per incuriam, and is therefore liable to be reviewed.

The former prime minister filed the review petition with the apex court through his counsel Khawaja Haris and requested the court to issue a stay order on further implementation of the verdict until a decision on the review petition was announced.