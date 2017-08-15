Nation celebrates 70 years of independence with zeal and fervour

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday marked 70 years of independence with a patriotic display including a giant flag and a show of airpower, as government officials and military top brass participated in flag-hoisting ceremonies and laying wreaths at symbolic monuments across the country.

While COAS vowed to wipe out terrorists and dismantle their hideouts in his independence day message to the nation after hoisting the largest national flag at Wagha border amid patriotic slogans. The Pakistan Air Force organized one of its largest air shows in the country’s history, with visiting aerobatic teams from Turkey and Saudi Arabia joining in the display in Islamabad. A second air show was held at Karachi’s Seaview beach.

Chinese vice premier Wang Yang was also participated in the celebrations this year, addressing a crowd of top government and military officials at Islamabad’s Convention Centre.

Meanwhile, In Islamabad PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, along with top generals and foreign dignitaries, presided over a 31-gun salute and flag-raising ceremony. Abbasi in his address to the nation on independence day said that The independence that we got 70 years ago was the fruit of the exemplary struggle of our ancestors.”

While the President Mamnoon Hussain in his speech at a ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Center to mark 70th Independence Day, the president said today, they were hoisting the national flag to pay tributes to the historic struggle of the leaders of Independence Movement. He further urged the nation to bury thier differences and get united for the stability and unity.

In Karachi the day begun when the cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy performed the ceremonial guards’ duty at the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

In Lahore students cruised through the eastern city´s streets on motorbikes waving flags and screaming “Long live Pakistan!”

Nation celebrated the festive occasion with fireworks, face-painting, eccentric get-ups, and other fun and games. Salute of 31 guns in the federal and 21 gun salute in provincial capitals marked the day . Special prayers were offered for the prosperity, integrity and solidarity of the country, unity of the Muslim Ummah and success of the long drawn struggle of Kashmiris after Fajr prayers.