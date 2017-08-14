Nation celebrating 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating 70th year of independence today (Monday) with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.

The day dawn with a salute of 31 guns in the federal and 21 gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered for the prosperity, integrity and solidarity of the country, unity of the Muslim Ummah and success of the long drawn struggle of Kashmiris after Fajr prayers.

The main event of the day was flag-hoisting ceremony at the Convention Centre. President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yong jointly unfurled the national flag at the ceremony.

The President addressed the nation on the occasion.

Visiting dignitary Chinese VP also spoke on the occasion and felicitated Pakistani nation on the 70th Independence Day. “China stands by with Pakistan”, he said adding that the country is progressing at a fast pace.

The ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention center was also attended by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, a large number of parliamentarians, diplomats, students and people from different walks of life.

During the ceremony, national anthem and national songs were played. Ustad Raees Ahmed also presented a blend of his marvelous instrumental performance.