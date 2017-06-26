Naval chief celebrates Eid with troops in creek area bordering India

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah spent Eid day with the troops deployed on forward posts of Pakistan Navy located in Sir Creek area bordering India.

He was accompanied by officiating Commander Coast Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar during the visit.

The Naval Chief offered Eid-ul-Fitar prayer with PN personnel at HQ 31st Creeks battalion, Sujawal and interacted with the officers and men deployed there.

Later the Admiral visited Ghani post located near Pakistan-India border and had informal interaction with personnel.

The Naval Chief lauded their level of motivation and determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country in critical area under very harsh topographic environment comprising marshes, swamps and unpredictable waterways.

He highly commended the troops for their dedication and selfless devotion to sacred duty by celebrating Eid along Indian borders and away from their families.