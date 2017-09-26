Nawaz appears before accountability court in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the Accountability Court (AC) today here in three cases that have been filed on the orders of the Supreme Court as per 28 July verdict in Panama Papers case.

In its July 28 verdict in the Panama case, the apex court had ordered NAB to file references against Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar within six weeks of the announcement of the judgment.

Nawaz was in London to look after his ailing wife who’s suffering from Lymphoma, and has had three surgeries so far. “I never planned to stay back in London had only come to take care of my wife, neither are we corrupt, nor have we looted money from the state treasure,” he said before departing London.