Nawaz appears before Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Sharif family’s offshore properties under Supreme Court orders.

He met his close aides including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Ch Nisar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and other senior advisers before his Panama JIT appearance on Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also joined the huddle.

CM Shehbaz Sharif, Capt Safdar, Hussain Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Dr Asif Kirmani also traveled along with the prime minister to Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), where the JIT is conducting all the proceedings.

The JIT is carrying out investigations into the Panama Leaks case in line with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Dar briefed the prime minister about the possible questions the panel may ask. Ch Nisar apprised the PM over security arrangements being made around the FJA.

During the JIT investigations, the prime minister will reply to 13 questions raised by the Supreme Court.

As far as the security arrangements are concerned, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Khalid Khattak has ordered provision of security to the prime minister according to the Blue Book due to which a large number of personnel of police, traffic police, Special Branch, FC and Rangers would be deployed and snipers would also take positions on rooftops of the buildings around the FJA.

A bullet-proof dais is also placed outside the building from where PM Nawaz may address the media. Earlier today, the personal security staff of the PM earlier visited the judicial complex and reviewed the security arrangements.