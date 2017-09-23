Nawaz barred from selling properties, NAB?s notification pasted outside his residence

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) notification, barring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from selling his movable and immovable properties, has been pasted outside his residence, Geo News reported.

It is learnt that NAB has pasted the notification outside the residence of Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind, restraining him from selling his movable and immovable properties.

Another notification in NAB reference case was sent to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at his residence in Gulberg, Lahore, said media report.

It is to mention here that both the leaders of PML-N have been out of country for last few days.

The notifications have been issued under NAB Ordinance 999, Section 23. While the copies of it had also been sent to all departments concerned, including, SECP deputy commissioner Lahore, DHA and branches of all banks to restrain both from selling properties.

On Wednesday, An accountability court issued bailable arrest warrants for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a reference related possession of assets beyond sources of income filed against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The judge later issued bailable arrest warrants for Ishaq Dar on NAB’s request, directing him to furnish security bonds of Rs 1 million in the next hearing on September 25.