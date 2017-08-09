Nawaz expresses wish Khaqan serve as Premier till 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed his wish Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should continue as Premier till the next elections in 2018.

Nawaz Sharif expressed his desire while presiding over a meeting of party leaders at the Punjab House Islamabad ahead of rally on GT Road.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior party leadership were also present.

Nawaz Sharif went on to say, “Shahbaz Sharif is the heart of Punjab and the pride of entire Pakistan, he has made the province a role model and has to do more.”

The former prime minister left Punjab House to embark upon journey to Lahore GT Road Wednesday morning. Nawaz Sharif also thanked the people for their love.