Nawaz, Fazl discuss political situation

LAHORE: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F chief Fazlur Rehman on Thursday met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence.

Both the leaders, during the meeting that lasted for 45 minutes, discussed the country’s political situation.

Nawaz said that work on the CPEC should continue as the project is significant for the country’s prosperity.

He called upon the political parties to play their role for the supremacy of democracy in the country.

Fazl said there was a planned agenda behind an attempt to push the country towards instability.

He said the CPEC project must be continued with out any hurdle.

The JUI-F chief added that the parliamentary system should continue smoothly in the country.