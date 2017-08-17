Nawaz for political stability in country, says Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday lauded former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his efforts to bring political stability in the country.

Talking to Geo News, the minister said that Nawaz wants political stability in Pakistan, adding that people elected Nawaz thrice as prime minister for his achievement and commitment to put Pakistan on the track of development.

To a question, Ahsan said that Nawaz is no more interested in the office, adding that former PM only wants resolution of the problems being faced by the country with consensus.

He suggested the political parties to shun the politics of agitation and chaos.

Replying to a question, the minister said that many projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have started. The CPEC would bring economic revolution and prosperity in the country, he added.

Earlier, chairing a meeting on law & order situation in Karachi, the minister said that no one would be allowed to harm peace in the economic hub of the country.

Meanwhile, Director General Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed briefed the interior minister on the Karachi’s law and order situation.

Iqbal appreciated the services rendered by the paramilitary force for maintaining peace in the port city.

The meeting was attended by high officials of Sindh Rangers and interior ministry.