Nawaz returns home from London

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived at Benazir International Airport in Islamabad on early Monday.

Nawaz Sharif arrived at Benazir International Airport through PIA flight PK-786 at around 7:40am, where he was received by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Defence Minister Khurram Dastagi, while Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairperson Mahmood Khan Achakzai, minister for railways Saad Rafique, Talal Chaudhry, Mushahid Ullah Khan and other PML-N leaders were also present at the airport. He left for Punjab House Islamabad with his special protocol.

Nawaz, who was in London on account of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s treatment for cancer, decided to immediately return to the country after chairing a high level meeting in London.

According to the sources, the former prime minister wants to appear before the accountability court to face the references filed against him by the NAB. Soon after his return to the country, he will hold a high-level party meeting to decide on future strategy and establishing contacts with the rest of the political parties.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Ishaq along with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived home on Sunday

An accountability court has issued arrest warrants for Dar in a corruption case against him after he failed to appear for his hearing on Sept 20.The finance minister had been in London at the time of the hearing. Following the issuance of warrants, calls for Dar’s resignation had echoed in the Senate.

Speaking to the media before leaving for the Heathrow Airport, Nawaz said they had not done any corruption in public funds.“We have repeatedly said this is not a case of corruption or kickbacks. If it was about the Panama Papers, then I should have been disqualified on the same grounds, but we need to think over as to why I was sentenced over an Iqama.”

Nawaz also questioned the references filed against him, saying, “What kind of references are they? References are filed if someone has received kickbacks in giving contracts to people or done any corruption.”