Nawaz says facing accountability despite being oppressed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that he was facing accountability despite being oppressed.

“We had done no corruption and our intention is positive and wanted to go through the process of investigation,” the prime minister said while speaking to journalists after returning from Tajikistan.

We are expecting a good decision as there is no allegation against us, he said while responding to a query.

Talking about relations with India, the prime minister said that ties had deteriorated due to New Delhi’s atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

He reiterated that India should cease atrocities in the valley and try to work towards a solution to the Kashmir issue.