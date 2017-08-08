Nawaz says he respects but disagrees with disqualification ruling

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that he respects the disqualification ruling given by the apex court but at the same he has some disagreement with the verdict.

Speaking to journalists here on Tuesday, the PML-N founder said “I believe the case of the former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani should not had ended up in disqualification”.

Distancing himself with the decision of allowing Musharraf to proceed abroad, Nawaz said the court had permitted the former military dictator to travel abroad for medical treatment.

To a question, he said he was not going anywhere as he was about to complete his century.