Nawaz says Pakistan can't afford infighting, sending politicians to gallows, forced exiles

ISLAMABAD: Former primer minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan could no longer be run by sending politicians to gallows and on forced exiles and indulging in infighting.

In his first interaction with PMLN lawmakers after being disqualified at the Punjab House, the Nawaz Sharif said he felt proud that he was not ousted over corruption charges.

The veteran politician spoke at length about the apex court ruling which he said ousted him for not withdrawing a salary from a company that was owned by his son.

He said the company was set up by his son to facilitate his arrivals in Dubai from London. He said he could not stay in London beyond six months and had to travel to the gulf state where he would stay before getting his UK visa extended.

“My son appointed me as chairman of the board of directors against salary of 10,000 dirhams. They say why didn’t i withdrew salary, and i should have declared my company. Why should i have declared it when i didn’t even draw a salary,” he said.

The PMLN leader said he was not involved in corruption and never indulged in embezzlement of government funds.