Nawaz says SC decision should be overturned

ISLAMABAD: Despite implementing the Supreme Court orders that led to his ouster, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday refused to accept the ruling and continued to criticise it at a lawyers convention.

In his speech at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Sharif said a wrong decision that was given on basis should be overturned.

“Such a collusion of power and court has gripped the country into claws of dictatorship,” he said while addressing a large number of lawyers.

He raised a string of questions about the Supreme Court orders and Joint Investigation Team’s that became the basis for apex court ruling in Panama Papers case.

He asked the lawyers whether there was any precedent in the history of judiciary when a judge, who had earlier given his decision, was made part of a bench that gave the final orders into a case.