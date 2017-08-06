Nawaz seeking to destroy SC, democratic system after disqualification: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Expressing serious concern over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plan to travel to Lahore in a cavalcade on GT Road, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has stated that it was deliberate attempt to continue undermining the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued here Sunday, Imran Khan questions, “Having become redundant politically after his disqualification, and knowing he (Nawaz) can now never become PM, Sharif is prepared to destroy the whole democratic system.”

Khan emphasized, “In a democracy, one leads by moral authority, and Nawaz Sharif has lost it the day his corruption was exposed.”