Nawaz Sharif addresses press conference

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is addressing a press conference hours after he appeared before an accountability court.

The former prime minister criticized the Supreme Court of Pakistan which disqualified him from holding office of the prime minister in Panama Papers case verdict on July 28.

Sharif said he and his family were the target of the campaign but it was the people and the country that have become ultimate victims.

He said the court which formed a mysterious Joint Investigation Team after finding no evidence in the wake of Panama Papers revelations.

Nawaz Sharif said the court ordered the NAB to break its rules to file a reference against him. “Then the court took control of the NAB,” said he.

“The same court has become monitor of the accountability court and it seems it would also hear my final petition”.