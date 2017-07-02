Nawaz Sharif being punished for strengthening Pakistan, says Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday claimed that Nawaz Sharif is being punished for making Pakistan stronger because certain elements don’t like our faces.

The minister was addressing his party’s Eid Milan gathering in Lahore, a day after a hard-hitting speech.

Whenever PML-N pulled Pakistan out of crisis we are made to pay the price, he said.

He claimed that the country today has a strong, free media and a free judiciary, and its institutions work in accordance with the Constitution. “This was not achieved in a day,” he added.

“We will not let this progress be reversed,” the minister maintained.

Saad Rafique further said ‘No proof of money laundering was presented against Sharif Family in months long investigations and we are appearing before the JIT despite reservations.’