Nawaz Sharif is political reality, says Marriyum Aurangzaib

ISLAMABAD: Sharing her views on Supreme Court’s Panama case decision that disqualified PM Nawaz, Former Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a political reality and the heartthrob of the masses, who had elected them as PM.

She further said said that Nawaz Sharif was a leader of the people in his own right who did not need the chair of the Prime Minister to establish his credentials.

While talking to the media after the Supreme Court verdict Marriyum said that he (Nawaz) can neither be taken out of the hearts of the nation nor stopped from serving them, adding that today is the darkest day of our history.

She termed the decision of the apex court very regrettable. She remarked that PM was disqualified even if he had not been guilty of corruption.

While replying to a question regarding new, she said that no matter whoever becomes the Prime Minister of the country, Nawaz Sharif would remain as Prime Minister in the hearts of the people.