Nawaz Sharif leaves for London to see ailing wife Kulsoom

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has left for London today (Wednesday) to see his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif accompanied the former prime minister at the airport to see him off.

Nawaz is expected to stay in London for ten days and will also celebrate Eid with wife Kulsoom Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz.

According to reports doctors are waiting for the results of some important skin and other tests of Ms Kulsoom and her chemotherapy will begin by the end of this week or at the start of next.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is reportedly under treatment for throat cancer.

She is PML-N’s nominated candidate for NA-120 after the seat fell vacant following Nawaz’s disqualification and ouster from PM office on Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict.