Nawaz Sharif leaves for London

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday left for London a couple of days after he was reelected as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

According to Geo News, Sharif’s secretary Muhammad Hanif Khan and PMLN’s UK President Zubair Gul accompanied the former prime minister to London.

He was allotted Seat One-A in the business class.

Mr Sharif’s sons, Hussain and Hasan, daughters Maryam Nawaz are in London where his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is receiving treatment for throat cancer.

Nawaz Sharif’s indictment in NAB references is still pending and the accountability court will resume the hearing on Monday (October 9).

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif’s daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hasan and son-in- law Muhammad Safdar and summoned them for the next hearing.The former prime minister appeared before the accountability court on October 02.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Sharif on July 28 in the Panama Papers case and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file corruption and money laundering charges against members of Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.