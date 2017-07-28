Nawaz Sharif steps down as Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD: Following the Supreme Court order, Nawaz Sharif has stepped down from office of Prime Minister, a statement from the PML-N said on Friday.

The party spokesman added that the SC order will be implemented despite strong reservations from the admission of petition till the judgement day today.

“There’s no comparison of what has been done in the judicial process in the 70-years of history of the country,” he said. ‘Worst kind of injustice has been done to us, will use legal and constitutional options.’

Legal and constitutional formalities for a fair trial were violated, it stated. “History will give the permanent verdict in this regard and Nawaz Sharif will again rise.”