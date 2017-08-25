Nawaz Sharif?s children challenge Panama Leaks verdict in SC

ISLAMABAD: Challenging Supreme Court verdict in Panama Leaks case, children of Nawaz Sharif have filed two review petitions, seeking to declare July 28 decision void in the apex court.

The larger bench of the court had had disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and ordered National Accountability Bureau to file references against Sharif family.

Hussain Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar have filed two review petitions against the decision of the Supreme Court, praying that till the verdict on review pleas the July 28 decision be suspended.

They have each filed two petitions — one challenging the judgement of the five-member SC bench, and the other challenging the verdict reserved by the three-member Panama Papers implementation bench.

In the review pleas, the apex has been requested to set aside its directive to NAB to file corruptions reference against Sharif’s children and son-in-law relating to the Avenfield properties in London and different offshore companies.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court should stay the filing of the reference against the applicants until the review petitions are heard and decided, the petitions state.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif had filed review petition against his disqualification in Panama Papers case.

The 34-page long appeal was filed in the Supreme Court by Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Harris.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by Supreme Court in Panama leaks case on July 28 and stepped down as prime minister on the same day.