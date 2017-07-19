Nawaz Sharif?s counsel concludes arguments on JIT report

ISLAMABAD: Three-member special implementation bench on the Panama Leaks verdict headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan resumed hearing in the Panama Leaks case on the third consecutive day here Wednesday.

In his remarks, Justice Ijazul Ahsen said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had assured to provide money trail of all properties, however, he did not respond about when they bought the property and from where funds were received for their purchase.

“Everything is clear except for the ownership of the London properties,” observed Justice Ejaz.

The counsel for Prime Minister, Khawaja Harris Ahmed, concluded his arguments today.

As the hearing began, Harris argued before the bench that the prime minister was not asked about any of his assets. “If the JIT had something, they would have asked questions,” he said.

Justice Ijaz remarked that the main question as to how the funds reached London from Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia has still not been answered by the Sharif family.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court was of the view that the money trail of the London flats was still a mystery since it had not been provided by the Sharif family.

“We are seeking the money trail for one year; now disclose it; just one answer can wrap up the matter,” the justices asked, putting questions to the Sharif family’s counsel Khawaja Haris, who said that it was the job of the JIT to seek this from the prime minister when he appeared before it.

The trail has to be produced either in the Supreme Court or the trial court, one judge observed. “We have been waiting for the money trail and the sources of income since the day one,” Justice Ejaz Afzal said.