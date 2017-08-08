Nawaz Sharif?s grandsons become active in politics

The process of Sharif family’s accountability that began with Panama Papers revelations has consequently led to the involvement of their third generation in politics.

The Supreme Court last month sent Nawaz Sharif packing and ordered filing references with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against his daughter Maryam Nawaz, sons Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz, and son-in-law Captain Safdar.

This enabled both of Nawaz Sharif’s grandsons, Captain Safdar’s son Junaid Safdar and Hussain Nawaz’s son Zahid Hussain, to enter the folds of politics as markers of the third generation of Sharif family, according to a report published in Daily Jang.

It is speculated that these individuals will play a strong role in the upcoming 2018 elections.

This is indicative of the fact that although Maryam Nawaz and her brothers couldn’t play an active role in politics, their children are receiving hands on training for handling major ministries of the State, the report said.

Senior members of PML-N say both grandsons have already formed separate groups of acquaintances which will serve as major contributors towards increased political fervor in the future.