Nawaz Sharif?s last-ditch effort to persuade Nisar failed

ISLAMABAD: The government is making frantic efforts to persuade Interior Minister Ch Nisar but the last-ditch effort by PML-N to bring him back into the fold failed as he told Kh Saad Rafique and Rana Taveer that he would not step back from his position, sources confided to Geo News.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sent two senior ministers on Friday to meet Ch Nisar to try allay his concerns. The meeting took place at the Punjab House during which they invited the interior minister to attend the party meeting which he refused.

Sources said that during meeting they accepted that Ch Nisar’s stance is correct and that other ministers too were sidelined during the Panama issue but this is the time they must stay united and show strength to the political rivals amid rising pressure.

The two-member delegation returned after Ch Nisar clearly told them that his stance is based on principles and will not budge.

Reports are that the he has decided to end his 35-year-long association with Nawaz Sharif.

The interior minister will distance himself from the premier with an announcement at a press conference on Sunday, sources said, adding that he is also likely to announce resignation from his post as interior minister. Nisar reportedly said that he remained loyal to Nawaz and never let him down.

Citing sources, Geo News quoted the interior minister as saying that the prime minister has been surrounded by immature individuals, who led him to the present situation. The sources further said that Nisar was kept out of the consultation process for the past month, adding that he would not leave the party, but also not hold any office.

Nisar had advised the premier not to address the nation and appear before the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), they added.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry denied media reports citing sources close to Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. The spokesman asked the media to explain who were the close sources being cited and urged the media not to spread rumours. Rumours will be clarified after the interior minister addresses the press conference on Sunday, added the spokesman. Nisar has been affiliated with Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N for 35 years.