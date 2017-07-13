Nawaz should stop futile efforts to get foreign govts to bail him out: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on Thursday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should stop his futile attempts to get foreign governments to bail him out.

The PTI chairman sent out a tweet after a letter from the ministry of foreign office to the Embassy of United Arab Emirates seeking a telephonic contact between the prime minister of Pakistan and the ruler of gulf state started making the round on social media.

“NS [Nawaz Sharif] should stop his futile attempts to get foreign government to bail him out. We have waited 30 years to get justice,” he said. It was not immediately clear whether the foreign office really did send the letter.

NS should stop his futile attempts to get foreign govts to bail him out. We have waited 30 years to get justice. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 13, 2017

Nawaz Sharif, who is serving his third term as prime minister, faces opposition calls to step down.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), set up by the Supreme Court to investigate corruption allegations that surfaced following the Panama Papers leak, also accused his children, including heir apparent Maryam Sharif, of signing falsified documents about ownership of off-shore companies.