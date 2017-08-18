Nawaz, sons fail to appear before NAB

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, Ishaq Dar and Tariq Shafi failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau on Friday.

The anti corruption watchdog was tasked with filing four references against Sharif family within six weeks in Panama Papers case verdict.

The NAB has to file the references till September 8.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Asif Kirmani said Nawaz Sharif or no member of his family is going to appear before the NAB as they have received no notice in this regard.

The NAB has set up two teams to file references against Sharif family. Director of Joint Investigation Team Rawalpindi Rizwan Ahmed would oversee the investigation process and Director General NAB Lahore Major (retd) Shehzad Saleem would supervise the probe against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The NAB had sought response from Sharif family about references on Friday while it had also asked Ishaq Dar and Tariq Shafi to appear in person.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified Nawaz Sharif last month in Panama Papers case and asked the NAB to file references against Sharif family, his son in law, and close aide Dar.