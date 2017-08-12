Nawaz tells supporters he will never betray them

GUJRANWALA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on the fourth day of his journey to Lahore via GT Road, has promised his supporters he would never betray them.

Addressing the gathering upon his arrival in Muridke on Saturday, Nawaz reiterated his position on being disqualified for not having taken salary from his son’s company.

Earlier, Sharif left Gujranwala for Lahore on Saturday afternoon, continuing his homecoming journey in the shape of massive rally.

The rally at Muridke was warmly welcomed by a large number of the PML-N workers and supporters.

The former PM’s cavalcade made its first stopover at Kamoke, as eager supporters gathered on the route in hundreds to greet him.

Preparations to welcome the ousted prime minister in Lahore were in full swing, as locals decorated Shahdara Chowk and other venues with posters and banners of Nawaz Sharif.

Ravi Road, all the way from Shahdara to Daata Darbar, was closed to traffic from 9am onwards ahead of Nawaz’s arrival.

PML-N workers and supporters set up stages in different areas of the city as part of the preparations to greet the former PM.