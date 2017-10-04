Nawaz terms NA-120 victory ?real verdict?, thanks supporters

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif has termed victory in NA-120 by-polls the ‘real verdict’, saying it vindicated his stance and the people have showed that it was the “real decision of the people”.

Addressing the workers convention at Alhamra Hall here Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif said, “We will protect the sanctity of your vote.”

He went on to say, “We are fighting a battle for the people of Pakistan and we will be victorious in this battle.”

Nawaz, reminding the audience about the progress made under the PML-N government, said the electricity situation has improved by leaps and bounds and the overall state of the economy has improved.

He also took credit for lowering fuel prices in the country and said, “We brought the multi-billion dollar CPEC to Pakistan”.

The PML-N chief also said that no other government has fulfilled its promises in the same manner that his party has done.

Nawaz once again asked the people why was he removed from power as he said, “I am unable to understand the reasons”.

“This decision has come from Islamabad and the people have not accepted it,” said the disqualified premier.

He asked the people for support and said the passion he has witnessed at the venue has moved him.

Nawaz also congratulated those present on behalf of his family for the victory in the by-elections and said the episode has been added to history as a great victory for PML-N.

Nawaz was flanked by senior party leaders including, Shehbaz Sharif, Pervaiz Rashid, Saad Rafique and Asif Kirmani.